Walmart Inc. [WMT] is 2.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] loss -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $144.95 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Walmart Now Operates Drone Delivery in 7 States, Completes 6,000 Drone Deliveries.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Walmart’s drone delivery program is soaring into the new year, having successfully completed its intended expansion plans for 2022. The company now operates, with its vendors, 36 drone delivery hubs across seven states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005929/en/.

Walmart Inc. represents 2.71 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $381.55 billion with the latest information. WMT stock price has been found in the range of $144.80 to $147.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 5915052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $161.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on WMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 431.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.83, while it was recorded at 144.47 for the last single week of trading, and 137.82 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 4.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $123,421 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,176,496, which is approximately 1.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,570,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.0 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.79 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,269 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 42,773,564 shares. Additionally, 1,143 investors decreased positions by around 48,211,383 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 760,488,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 851,473,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,753,050 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,162,912 shares during the same period.