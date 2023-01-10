Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Equity Residential [EQR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] loss -1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $58.60 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Equity Residential Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2022 operating results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

Equity Residential represents 375.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.44 billion with the latest information. EQR stock price has been found in the range of $58.38 to $59.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, EQR reached a trading volume of 7408947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $69.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $70 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on EQR stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EQR shares from 72 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.96.

Trading performance analysis for EQR stock

Equity Residential [EQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, EQR shares dropped by -5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.58, while it was recorded at 58.82 for the last single week of trading, and 72.15 for the last 200 days.

Equity Residential [EQR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.43.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equity Residential [EQR]

There are presently around $18,476 million, or 93.10% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,297,925, which is approximately 0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 1.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,874,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in EQR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.38 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly -1.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 12,635,810 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 13,179,079 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 289,469,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,284,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,079,205 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,904,089 shares during the same period.