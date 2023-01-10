Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.42%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Syniti and Cognizant Partner to Deliver Improved Data Transformation.

Strategic alliance will help drive joint customers’ migrations to SAP S/4HANA®.

Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, and Cognizant today announced a strategic alliance agreement between the two companies. Syniti will be Cognizant’s solution provider of choice for data transformation delivery in driving customers’ migrations to SAP S/4HANA®.

Over the last 12 months, CTSH stock dropped by -31.02%. The one-year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.98. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.14 billion, with 516.00 million shares outstanding and 512.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, CTSH stock reached a trading volume of 6787128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $63.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $62, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.32, while it was recorded at 58.77 for the last single week of trading, and 67.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.44%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,361 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,965,447, which is approximately 11.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,512,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.47 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 29,464,672 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 29,208,946 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 407,334,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,008,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,194 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,876,788 shares during the same period.