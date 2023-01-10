Vertical Research lifts Livent Corporation [LTHM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] traded at a high on 01/09/23, posting a 6.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.75. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Livent Announces Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

Instructions for accessing the webcast will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5894435 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Livent Corporation stands at 6.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.78%.

The market cap for LTHM stock reached $3.61 billion, with 179.30 million shares outstanding and 178.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 5894435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $33.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $30 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LTHM stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LTHM shares from 31 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 158.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.88, while it was recorded at 19.55 for the last single week of trading, and 26.83 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $3,393 million, or 96.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,159,121, which is approximately 8.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,659,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.93 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $190.71 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

227 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 21,625,184 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 14,927,217 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 126,957,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,509,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,999,384 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,434,095 shares during the same period.