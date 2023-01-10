VEON Ltd. [VEON] Stock trading around $0.50 per share: What’s Next?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.24%. The company report on December 26, 2022 that VEON Obtains OFAC License for Scheme Meeting.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 26 December 2022 19:30 CET: Following the announcement made on 21 December 2022 related to the Court order granting the Company permission to convene the Scheme Meeting, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and its subsidiary, VEON Holdings B.V. hereby give notice that the OFAC License referred to in the previous announcement has been granted, such that the Company is satisfied that it has obtained all necessary OFAC related Authorisations for the Scheme.

The OFAC License authorises all noteholders (and their funds, fund managers, investment advisors or subadvisors), financial institutions, clearing and trading systems, trustees, paying and security agents, registrars, and other service providers, intermediaries, and third parties, to participate in (including, but not limited to, voting on) the Scheme, provided they are not precluded from doing so by law or regulation. With this OFAC License, the Company confirms it has obtained all Authorisations necessary for the Scheme Meeting to take place (as planned), via Zoom, on 24 January 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (London time) (or such later time or date as the Company may decide and notify to Scheme Creditors). The Company continues to pursue any other Authorisations required to effect the Scheme, should the Scheme be approved at the Scheme Meeting and sanctioned by the Court at the Scheme Sanction Hearing.

Over the last 12 months, VEON stock dropped by -70.00%. The average equity rating for VEON stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 762.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 951.38K shares, VEON stock reached a trading volume of 7772725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 1.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON Stock Performance Analysis:

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4701, while it was recorded at 0.4951 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4726 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEON Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.95 and a Gross Margin at +52.07. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,816.72. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,604.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of $11,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $146 million, or 18.40% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 120,785,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 82,101,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.13 million in VEON stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $8.03 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 8,526,506 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 19,921,269 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 263,894,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,342,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,107 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 10,358,889 shares during the same period.