United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] moved up 2.63: Why It’s Important

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a high on 01/09/23, posting a 2.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.35. The company report on January 4, 2023 that United to Hold Webcast of Fourth-Quarter 2022 and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

United will hold a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, January 18 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results and outlook after market close on Tuesday, January 17.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10056719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.02%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $13.84 billion, with 326.80 million shares outstanding and 325.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 10056719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $52.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.99. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.92, while it was recorded at 40.75 for the last single week of trading, and 40.65 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $8,522 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,754,328, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,482,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $719.83 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 11,878,337 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 23,422,893 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 161,284,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,585,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,555,771 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,798,343 shares during the same period.