UiPath Inc. [PATH] is -0.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] jumped around 1.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.70 at the close of the session, up 8.55%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that UiPath to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held at Lotte New York Palace, on Wednesday, January 11th at 3:00 pm ET.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

UiPath Inc. stock is now -0.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PATH Stock saw the intraday high of $13.02 and lowest of $11.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.79, which means current price is +15.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 14355337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 12.10 for the last single week of trading, and 16.45 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.68%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $3,962 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 46,084,074, which is approximately 22.58% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 29,193,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.75 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $361.48 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 4.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 46,587,440 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 28,124,100 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 237,248,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,960,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,739,793 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 16,068,801 shares during the same period.