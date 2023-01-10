Toast Inc. [TOST] is -0.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] price surged by 3.21 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Toast Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:40am MT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

About ToastToast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

A sum of 6850057 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.72M shares. Toast Inc. shares reached a high of $18.335 and dropped to a low of $17.43 until finishing in the latest session at $17.99.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.33. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $25.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $22 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.73, while it was recorded at 17.73 for the last single week of trading, and 17.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Toast Inc. [TOST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,770 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,927,357, which is approximately -14.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,413,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $493.16 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $284.02 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 67,924,634 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 37,847,808 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 159,364,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,137,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,966,289 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 17,137,779 shares during the same period.