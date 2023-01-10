The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Is Currently -0.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.80 during the day while it closed the day at $42.20. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Nominations for Kraft Hockeyville 2023 are open to support Canada’s most passionate hockey communities.

Communities from coast-to-coast will compete for the chance to host an NHL® preseason game and receive $250,000 in arena upgrades.

January 4, 2023 – Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), has announced that nominations are open for Kraft Hockeyville 2023. Nominations will close February 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock has also gained 3.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KHC stock has inclined by 27.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.30% and gained 3.66% year-on date.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $50.16 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 781.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 9771615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 31.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.00 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.34, while it was recorded at 41.63 for the last single week of trading, and 38.48 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.18%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,770 million, or 78.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,502,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.39 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 14.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

559 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 58,183,804 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 32,546,897 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 756,908,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 847,638,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,478,842 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 6,150,522 shares during the same period.