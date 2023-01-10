The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is 2.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] gained 1.05% or 0.89 points to close at $85.43 with a heavy trading volume of 8036303 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Schwab Announces Its Winter Business Update.

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that it has scheduled a Winter Business Update for institutional investors on Friday, January 27th. This Update, which will be available via webcast, is part of an ongoing series designed to help the investment community keep abreast of recent developments and management’s strategic focus. The program is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET. Participants will include members of the company’s executive management and senior leadership team.

It opened the trading session at $85.00, the shares rose to $86.63 and dropped to $84.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCHW points out that the company has recorded 35.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 8036303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $94.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.75.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.26, while it was recorded at 83.67 for the last single week of trading, and 72.83 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.67 and a Gross Margin at +88.20. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $133,967 million, or 88.50% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225,877,884, which is approximately -11.19% of the company’s market cap and around 6.73% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,437,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.63 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.79 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -4.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 800 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 93,485,145 shares. Additionally, 611 investors decreased positions by around 101,997,181 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 1,372,664,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,568,146,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,214,111 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 6,267,682 shares during the same period.