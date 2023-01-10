TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $5

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] closed the trading session at $11.65 on 01/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.8403, while the highest price level was $12.35. The company report on January 6, 2023 that TG Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Presentation scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.52 percent and weekly performance of -1.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 124.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 105.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 9487326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 320.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

TGTX stock trade performance evaluation

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 40.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.35 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5154.28 and a Gross Margin at +88.19. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5204.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.26.

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,154 million, or 69.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,746,392, which is approximately 13.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,750,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.89 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $105.26 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 10,204,727 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 16,713,045 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 72,142,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,060,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,170,345 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,761,088 shares during the same period.