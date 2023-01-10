TAL Education Group [TAL] Is Currently 8.08 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] closed the trading session at $9.23 on 01/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.99, while the highest price level was $9.675. The company report on January 5, 2023 that TAL Education Group to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on January 19, 2023.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended November 30, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.92 percent and weekly performance of 30.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 124.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 60.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 84.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.85M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 17935110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $7.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $4.94 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.30 to $4.70, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock. On May 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 7.60 to 3.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.92. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 60.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,512 million, or 57.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 37,498,497, which is approximately -24.146% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,577,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.39 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $189.53 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 21,355,440 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 53,566,614 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 197,241,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,163,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,611,488 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 10,646,065 shares during the same period.