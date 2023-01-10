Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Stock trading around $15.62 per share: What’s Next?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] gained 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $15.62 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Stellantis Signs Binding Agreement with Element 25 Limited for Manganese Sulphate Supply for Electric Vehicle Batteries.

Stellantis Signs Binding Agreement with Element 25 Limited for Manganese Sulphate Supply for Electric Vehicle Batteries.

Stellantis strengthens value chain for electric vehicle battery production supporting Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan targets.

Stellantis N.V. represents 3.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.19 billion with the latest information. STLA stock price has been found in the range of $15.57 to $15.735.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 7173528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $21.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for STLA stock

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 13.93 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $46,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

There are presently around $16,150 million, or 47.00% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.12% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 130,922,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in STLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.13 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 2.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 133,543,108 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 97,237,203 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 803,169,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,033,949,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,269,883 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,882,595 shares during the same period.