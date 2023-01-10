Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Stock trading around $8.55 per share: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.04%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 8, 2023.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q4/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting February 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until February 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Over the last 12 months, HOOD stock dropped by -45.12%. The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.66. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.45 billion, with 882.36 million shares outstanding and 699.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 7303172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.50 to $9.50, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.52.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 8.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,490 million, or 67.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 65,105,720, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.44 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $422.15 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 12.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 51,810,568 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 30,893,984 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 442,401,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,106,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,631,928 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 12,532,932 shares during the same period.