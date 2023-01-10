Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Revenue clocked in at $108.60 million, up 64.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] gained 54.34% or 10.71 points to close at $30.42 with a heavy trading volume of 11647831 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Revance Provides an Update on DAXXIFY® Commercial Launch and Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DAXXIFY® PrevU program off to strong start with ~400 select practice partners and thousands of patients treated, generating positive feedback and strong, early uptake.

Preliminary unaudited Q4 DAXXIFY® revenue from PrevU of between $10.5 million and $11.5 million.

It opened the trading session at $22.69, the shares rose to $30.60 and dropped to $22.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RVNC points out that the company has recorded 100.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -169.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, RVNC reached to a volume of 11647831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on RVNC stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RVNC shares from 36 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

Trading performance analysis for RVNC stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.79. With this latest performance, RVNC shares gained by 42.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.74 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.46, while it was recorded at 21.24 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -353.06 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -361.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.96.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]

There are presently around $2,074 million, or 89.40% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 8,048,838, which is approximately 75.356% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,131,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.53 million in RVNC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $165.8 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly -18.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 18,350,282 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,612,446 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 43,224,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,187,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,808,318 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,283,427 shares during the same period.