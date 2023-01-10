RBC Capital Mkts lifts Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ: RADI] loss -1.18% or -0.14 points to close at $11.76 with a heavy trading volume of 6485253 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Radius Global Infrastructure to Participate in Fireside Chat with Raymond James.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced that Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to have a webcast fireside chat on December 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM ET at the 2022 Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY. Ric Prentiss, Global Head of Telecommunications Services Research at Raymond James, will lead the discussion.

It opened the trading session at $12.02, the shares rose to $12.40 and dropped to $11.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RADI points out that the company has recorded -20.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 992.07K shares, RADI reached to a volume of 6485253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADI shares is $15.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on RADI stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RADI shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

Trading performance analysis for RADI stock

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, RADI shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 11.84 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.46 and a Gross Margin at +35.40. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]

There are presently around $1,060 million, or 98.10% of RADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RADI stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 10,925,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 8,873,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.36 million in RADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $61.06 million in RADI stock with ownership of nearly 2.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ:RADI] by around 8,787,962 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 8,228,744 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 73,079,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,096,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RADI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,167,054 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 897,581 shares during the same period.