ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] moved up 3.49: Why It’s Important

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] jumped around 2.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $64.65 at the close of the session, up 3.49%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that onsemi and Ampt Collaboration Increases Efficiency for Utility Solar Providers.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

onsemi’s EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) technologies enhance performance of Ampt’s DC optimizers.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, and Ampt LLC, the world’s number one DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage systems, today announced their collaboration to meet the high demand for DC string optimizers. Ampt uses onsemi’s N-Channel SiC MOSFET, part of the EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, in its DC string optimizers for critical power switching applications.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 3.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ON Stock saw the intraday high of $66.29 and lowest of $64.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.28, which means current price is +8.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 6407488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $73.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 58 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 15.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.35, while it was recorded at 62.13 for the last single week of trading, and 62.38 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 18.33%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $27,219 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,912,255, which is approximately -0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,616,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.79 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly -4.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 52,232,289 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 72,968,258 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 295,813,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,014,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,754,025 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,643,412 shares during the same period.