Market cap of KeyCorp [KEY] reaches 16.48B – now what?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on 01/09/23, posting a -0.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.19. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Burnout Hitting Consumer Confidence, Finds KeyBank Survey.

Millennials or younger are experiencing the most burnout amid growing demand for digital products and financial guidance.

The KeyBank 2023 Financial Mobility Survey, released today, finds Americans are in a difficult financial position as 55% faced financial challenges over the last year, a substantial increase from the year prior (37%), with more than double the number of respondents flagging their biggest financial faux pas involved budgeting issues (89% vs. 35%, respectively). Yet, even as Americans face these challenges, the majority (85%) strongly desire to become more aware of their financial picture.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8958628 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KeyCorp stands at 2.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $16.48 billion, with 932.97 million shares outstanding and 929.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.21M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 8958628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18.50 to $17, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on KEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 18.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.41 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $14,100 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,811,610, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,008,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $931.35 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 4.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,213,547 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 53,095,875 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 672,820,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 775,129,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,757,635 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,796,431 shares during the same period.