Market cap of IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] reaches 1.28B – now what?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.61 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that PointMan Adopted by IAMGOLD to Improve Safety Operations.

“We take great pride in taking every measure possible to ensure the safety of our employees and the environment. Safety is at the forefront of all our mining operations,” stated Philippe Gaultier, Vice President of Development Projects at IAMGOLD. “By adopting PointMan, we feel confident that we are implementing a world-class utility mapping solution that will provide us the ability to identify any utility infrastructure that is buried in the ground, which can be a serious concern in terms of worker and environmental safety as well as operational costs.”.

IAMGOLD Corporation stock is now 1.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IAG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.72 and lowest of $2.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.77, which means current price is +3.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 8675149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 2.10 to 1.65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has IAG stock performed recently?

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.41 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.69 and a Gross Margin at -3.94. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $607 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 46,106,585, which is approximately -3.195% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 39,915,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.18 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $62.13 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -19.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 14,260,981 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 25,534,735 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 192,854,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,650,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,325 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,104 shares during the same period.