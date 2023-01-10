Market cap of Apexigen Inc. [APGN] reaches 36.74M – now what?

Apexigen Inc. [NASDAQ: APGN] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.41 during the day while it closed the day at $1.80. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Apexigen Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

-Ongoing Phase 2 trial in collaboration with Columbia University demonstrated that sotigalimab (sotiga) in combination with doxorubicin achieved a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 12.45 months in patients with liposarcoma (LPS)-.

-Encouraging mPFS data supports expansion of the LPS cohort to inform a potential Phase 3 registration trial-.

Apexigen Inc. stock has also gained 163.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APGN stock has declined by -26.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.30% and gained 163.93% year-on date.

The market cap for APGN stock reached $36.74 million, with 22.57 million shares outstanding and 20.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.79K shares, APGN reached a trading volume of 94755426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apexigen Inc. [APGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APGN shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apexigen Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

APGN stock trade performance evaluation

Apexigen Inc. [APGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 163.93. With this latest performance, APGN shares gained by 60.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Apexigen Inc. [APGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5893, while it was recorded at 0.9590 for the last single week of trading, and 6.6809 for the last 200 days.

Apexigen Inc. [APGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66.

Apexigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Apexigen Inc. [APGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.10% of APGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APGN stocks are: DECHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III (CAYMAN), LLC with ownership of 1,894,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; YU FAN, holding 401,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in APGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.46 million in APGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apexigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Apexigen Inc. [NASDAQ:APGN] by around 3,117,317 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,687,426 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,649,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,155,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APGN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,112,703 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,644,497 shares during the same period.