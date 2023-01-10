Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] Is Currently -9.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] traded at a low on 01/09/23, posting a -9.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $298.66. The company report on January 9, 2023 that lululemon athletica inc. Updates Revenue and Earnings Expectations for the Fourth Quarter Ahead of the ICR Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced that, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company now expects that net revenue will be in the range of $2.660 billion to $2.700 billion, representing a 25%-27% increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The previous guidance range was $2.605 billion to $2.655 billion.

Diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $4.22 to $4.27 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the Company’s previous guidance range of $4.20 to $4.30.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8286807 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at 3.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for LULU stock reached $37.72 billion, with 127.51 million shares outstanding and 111.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 8286807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $396.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $350, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 12.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 410.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has LULU stock performed recently?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, LULU shares dropped by -19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 338.21, while it was recorded at 319.64 for the last single week of trading, and 320.43 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 21.96%.

Insider trade positions for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

There are presently around $31,346 million, or 89.00% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,345,488, which is approximately -0.415% of the company’s market cap and around 4.43% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,048,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in LULU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.06 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly 3.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 7,867,794 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 6,621,872 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 90,465,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,954,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,377,817 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 713,255 shares during the same period.