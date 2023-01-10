Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] stock Downgrade by R. F. Lafferty analyst, price target now $1

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] traded at a low on 01/06/23, posting a -14.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.89. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Lordstown Endurance™ On Site at CES in West Hall Booth 5274.

The light-duty truck, a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year competition, began commercial production at the Foxconn EV Ohio assembly plant in Q3. Sales started earlier this quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23439222 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at 11.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.10%.

The market cap for RIDE stock reached $225.73 million, with 211.95 million shares outstanding and 179.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 23439222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has RIDE stock performed recently?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.81. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -41.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.57 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4552, while it was recorded at 1.0700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9681 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIDE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lordstown Motors Corp. go to -13.88%.

Insider trade positions for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $54 million, or 28.10% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,349,447, which is approximately 7.039% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 9,347,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.32 million in RIDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.33 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 16.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 8,167,886 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,216,447 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 41,791,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,175,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,371 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,349,665 shares during the same period.