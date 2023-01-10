KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Roku Inc. [ROKU] – find out why.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] price surged by 3.65 percent to reach at $1.59. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Roku Surpasses 70 Million Active Accounts Globally.

Roku begins year with new milestone in active accounts and highest-ever streaming hours as more viewers move to streaming.

Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that the number of global active accounts now exceeds 70 million. Active accounts as of Q4 2021 was 60.1 million. Globally, streaming hours were 23.9 billion in Q4 and 87.4 billion for full year 2022, a 19% increase year-over-year. Roku remains the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico based on hours streamed (Dec 2022, Hypothesis Group).

A sum of 6626112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.19M shares. Roku Inc. shares reached a high of $46.49 and dropped to a low of $44.15 until finishing in the latest session at $45.19.

The one-year ROKU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.46. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $59.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $51, while Rosenblatt kept a Neutral rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.78.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.66, while it was recorded at 42.89 for the last single week of trading, and 75.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,329 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,917,866, which is approximately 17.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,897,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.44 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $334.56 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 23.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,370,277 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 12,797,662 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 66,621,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,789,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,206,057 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,075 shares during the same period.