JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain 12.81% so far this year. What now?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] gained 0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $7.31 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that JetBlue and Peacock Soar to New Heights with First-of-Its-Kind Partnership.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Peacock to Bring “Overhead Binge” to JetBlue Customers Wherever They Are – Inflight or On the Ground – as Exclusive Streaming Partner.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), the only major U.S. airline with free high-speed Fly-Fi® and seatback screens at every seat, on every plane, is continuing to lead the industry in inflight entertainment by launching a first-of-its-kind partnership with NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. Beginning Spring 2023, Peacock will become the exclusive streaming partner of JetBlue.

JetBlue Airways Corporation represents 323.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.30 billion with the latest information. JBLU stock price has been found in the range of $7.30 to $7.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.49M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 7276776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 62.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.81. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $1,583 million, or 69.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,459,166, which is approximately 2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,891,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.57 million in JBLU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $103.46 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -3.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 25,675,580 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 52,160,030 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 138,748,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,583,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,061,088 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,021,616 shares during the same period.