Halliburton Company [HAL] Revenue clocked in at $18.99 billion, up 2.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] closed the trading session at $40.44 on 01/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.2678, while the highest price level was $41.655. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Halliburton Named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today it was named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which recognize the top 10% most sustainable companies.

The DJSI use environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to measure and rank the performance of best-in-class companies selected for its list. When compared to its peers, Halliburton ranked in the 98th percentile and received high marks in the Human Capital Development, Risk & Crisis Management, and Business Ethics categories.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.77 percent and weekly performance of 2.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 13175044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $45.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 85.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.49 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.36, while it was recorded at 39.14 for the last single week of trading, and 33.98 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.95%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,982 million, or 84.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,642,116, which is approximately -1.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,149,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.57 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 60,006,506 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 52,708,651 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 628,685,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 741,400,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,754,693 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 8,522,255 shares during the same period.