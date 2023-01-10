Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $10

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GREE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 37.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 86.79%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Greenidge Generation Executes Term Sheet with Secured Lender NYDIG Regarding Debt Renegotiations; Provides Liquidity Update.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GREE stock dropped by -96.63%. The one-year Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.78. The average equity rating for GREE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.38 million, with 42.24 million shares outstanding and 15.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 660.25K shares, GREE stock reached a trading volume of 6264229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GREE shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GREE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

GREE Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.79. With this latest performance, GREE shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5596, while it was recorded at 0.3938 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1454 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.47 and a Gross Margin at +56.78. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.10.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.80% of GREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GREE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 599,475, which is approximately -2.246% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 472,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in GREE stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in GREE stock with ownership of nearly 83.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GREE] by around 594,741 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 384,267 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,417,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,396,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GREE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 213,579 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 210,766 shares during the same period.