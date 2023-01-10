G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] is 34.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GMVD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 52.78% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.15%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that G Medical Innovations to announce receiving of 2 (two) granted patents from the USPTO for its Prizma care and other physiological sensors developed by the company.

Over the last 12 months, GMVD stock dropped by -93.55%.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.41 million, with 0.83 million shares outstanding and 0.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.97K shares, GMVD stock reached a trading volume of 12761088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78.

GMVD Stock Performance Analysis:

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.15. With this latest performance, GMVD shares gained by 94.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 17.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -222.80 and a Gross Margin at +19.77. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.78.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.23% of GMVD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMVD stocks are: REGAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 15,210, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.54% of the total institutional ownership; SWISSPARTNERS LTD., holding 4,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in GMVD stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $13000.0 in GMVD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:GMVD] by around 11,949 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,944 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 20,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMVD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,751 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398 shares during the same period.