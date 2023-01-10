For Sea Limited [SE], Analyst sees a drop to $60. What next?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] closed the trading session at $53.04 on 01/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.01, while the highest price level was $56.95. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Given the significant uncertainties in the macro environment, we have entirely shifted our mindset and focus from growth to achieving self-sufficiency and profitability as soon as possible, without relying on any external funding,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.94 percent and weekly performance of 1.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, SE reached to a volume of 6294792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $91.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $72 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SE in the course of the last twelve months was 116.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.90, while it was recorded at 54.64 for the last single week of trading, and 70.66 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.02.

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,685 million, or 80.20% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 32,075,551, which is approximately 714.907% of the company’s market cap and around 14.27% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,328,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in SE stocks shares; and SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.04 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -4.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 53,255,243 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 31,677,787 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 229,645,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,578,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,877,596 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 8,436,758 shares during the same period.