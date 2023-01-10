Dow Inc. [DOW] Is Currently 0.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] jumped around 0.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $55.28 at the close of the session, up 0.47%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Greater Boise Continuing Program To Give Hard-To-Recycle Plastic Waste a Second Life.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Dow (NYSE:DOW), and ByFusion announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the greater Boise area to divert hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill.

The announcement follows a successful demonstration project that began in July 2021 to collect plastic waste from the community through the Hefty® EnergyBag® program and convert the materials into ByBlocks®. This novel materials agreement signifies a substantial milestone for ByFusion’s Blocker technology as an effective mechanical recycling process and extends the collection for another year with the ultimate goal of increasing circular solutions in Idaho.

Dow Inc. stock is now 9.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOW Stock saw the intraday high of $56.19 and lowest of $54.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.86, which means current price is +9.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 6475801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc. [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $51.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $71 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.40 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.43, while it was recorded at 53.32 for the last single week of trading, and 54.72 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -9.02%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $24,875 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.05 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 671 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,632,257 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 47,902,298 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 374,443,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,978,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,017,570 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 5,539,708 shares during the same period.