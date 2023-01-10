Craig Hallum lifts Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] jumped around 11.63 points on Monday, while shares priced at $58.82 at the close of the session, up 24.65%. The company report on January 8, 2023 that Exact Sciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Preliminary fourth quarter highlights:.

Expected total fourth quarter revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, increased 28% compared to the fourth quarter 2021, with Screening revenue of $401.8-$402.8 million and Precision Oncology revenue of $142.9-$143.9 million.

Exact Sciences Corporation stock is now 18.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXAS Stock saw the intraday high of $60.93 and lowest of $53.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.46, which means current price is +28.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 10833537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXAS stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 160 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

How has EXAS stock performed recently?

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.80. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 28.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.52, while it was recorded at 50.29 for the last single week of trading, and 45.97 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.27 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $9,473 million, or 89.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 17,561,702, which is approximately 17.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,676,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $980.92 million in EXAS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $660.41 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 11.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 22,561,837 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 22,080,022 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 116,416,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,058,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,716,950 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,979,023 shares during the same period.