Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] gain 29.65% so far this year. What now?

Context Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTX] gained 8.32% on the last trading session, reaching $0.84 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Context Therapeutics and Lonza Enter Manufacturing Agreement for Bispecific Antibody Targeting Claudin 6-Positive Cancers.

Lonza to support the development and manufacturing of CTIM-76, Context’s CLDN6 x CD3 bispecific antibody clinical candidate.

The bispecific antibody-based therapy is being developed to redirect T-cell mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

Context Therapeutics Inc. represents 15.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.89 million with the latest information. CNTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.751 to $1.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 125.15K shares, CNTX reached a trading volume of 31741606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Context Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for CNTX stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.65. With this latest performance, CNTX shares dropped by -39.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0367, while it was recorded at 0.7568 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5812 for the last 200 days.

Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.40.

Context Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 32.50% of CNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNTX stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,291,771, which is approximately 8.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC, holding 883,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in CNTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.54 million in CNTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Context Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Context Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CNTX] by around 562,979 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 74,072 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,494,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,131,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNTX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,453 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 74,072 shares during the same period.