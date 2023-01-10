BTIG Research slashes price target on Cerus Corporation [CERS] – find out why.

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.59 during the day while it closed the day at $2.72. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Cerus Corporation Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Product Revenue and Provides Business Update.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Product Revenues of $44.0 million and $162.0 million reflecting year-over-year growth of 10% and 24%, respectively.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced preliminary product revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 and provided product revenue guidance for full-year 2023.

Cerus Corporation stock has also loss -25.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CERS stock has declined by -24.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.34% and lost -25.48% year-on date.

The market cap for CERS stock reached $481.33 million, with 177.24 million shares outstanding and 171.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, CERS reached a trading volume of 7689848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cerus Corporation [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $8.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

CERS stock trade performance evaluation

Cerus Corporation [CERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.48. With this latest performance, CERS shares dropped by -30.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.78 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corporation [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.30 and a Gross Margin at +49.58. Cerus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.70.

Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $398 million, or 81.20% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,853,875, which is approximately -1.503% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 16,067,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.7 million in CERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.24 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly 0.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 9,306,764 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 12,952,411 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 124,184,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,444,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,543,428 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,387,619 shares during the same period.