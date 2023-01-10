BP p.l.c. [BP] Is Currently 0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] gained 0.90% or 0.31 points to close at $34.77 with a heavy trading volume of 7829023 shares. The company report on December 28, 2022 that bp completes acquisition of Archaea Energy.

Today bp (NYSE: BP) completed its purchase of Archaea Energy Inc., (NYSE: LFG) a leading provider of renewable natural gas (RNG), marking a milestone in the growth of bp’s strategic bioenergy business.

“We see enormous opportunity to grow our bioenergy business by bringing Archaea fully into bp,” said Dave Lawler, chairman and president bp America. “The talent, expertise and passion of their team has let them achieve incredible growth so far, and we’re excited to support the next chapter in line with our strategy.”.

It opened the trading session at $35.14, the shares rose to $35.25 and dropped to $34.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BP points out that the company has recorded 26.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, BP reached to a volume of 7829023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $39.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $31 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BP stock

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.21, while it was recorded at 34.25 for the last single week of trading, and 31.26 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of $83,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BP p.l.c. [BP]

There are presently around $10,207 million, or 9.90% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 27,060,391, which is approximately 2.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 24,249,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $843.16 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $557.08 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 4.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 26,371,617 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 31,457,327 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 235,717,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,546,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,367,157 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,565,965 shares during the same period.