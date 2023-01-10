BMO Capital Markets lifts AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $70.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Tempus Announces Prospective Study for Biomarker Discovery in Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a prospective study (NCT05257551), in collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), that aims to identify biomarkers of response in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The study, titled Sculptor, is co-sponsored by Tempus and AstraZeneca’s Personalize SCLC Initiative and is currently open for enrollment.

In the United States, lung cancer is the second most common cancer, and approximately 13% of people diagnosed with lung cancer have SCLC, according to the American Cancer Society. SCLC is an aggressive disease characterized by rapid growth, early metastasis, and acquired therapeutic resistance in which there is a high unmet need for therapeutic targets. To date, there are limited ways to stratify this specific patient population and limited defined therapeutic targets or associated treatments.

AstraZeneca PLC represents 3.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $219.01 billion with the latest information. AZN stock price has been found in the range of $70.72 to $71.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 6586393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $76.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 64.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.18 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.02, while it was recorded at 70.07 for the last single week of trading, and 64.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.30%.

There are presently around $36,445 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,385,016, which is approximately -12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,246,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.23 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 42,823,310 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 51,319,805 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 419,891,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,034,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,334,845 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 9,641,867 shares during the same period.