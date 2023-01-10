BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain 6.13% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] loss -1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $3.46 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Car IQ Partners With BlackBerry IVY For CES: Showcases New Vehicle Wallet That Lets Drivers Pay Right from Their Dash.

Drivers Can Pay For Gas, Tolls, Parking, EV Charging, Without Use of Credit Card.

Car IQ Inc., the first payment network for cars, today announced it is partnering with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) to demonstrate a new in-dash vehicle-wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that connects vehicles to merchants and enables customers to pay right from the dash of their car.

BlackBerry Limited represents 578.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.01 billion with the latest information. BB stock price has been found in the range of $3.455 to $3.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 7213040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $866 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,861,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.0 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $109.75 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 39.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 62,170,638 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 30,241,736 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 157,737,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,150,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,819,991 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 523,650 shares during the same period.