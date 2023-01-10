Amcor plc [AMCR] is 2.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Amcor sells factories in Russia.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced today it completed the sale of its three factories in Russia to HS Investments, a Russian-based investor, after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and cash proceeds, including receipt of closing cash balances. The cash and debt free consideration value is €370 million.

This follows Amcor’s previously announced decision to pursue the orderly sale of its Russian business while continuing to support its people and customers as well as preserving value for shareholders.

A sum of 7064939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.49M shares. Amcor plc shares reached a high of $12.37 and dropped to a low of $12.19 until finishing in the latest session at $12.20.

The one-year AMCR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.52. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 295.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 12.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 2.69%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,573 million, or 48.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 116,990,870, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 100,618,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $685.55 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

301 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 60,427,309 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 52,419,928 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 589,887,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 702,735,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,122,090 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,232,666 shares during the same period.