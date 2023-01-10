Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Is Currently 0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] gained 0.50% or 0.13 points to close at $26.20 with a heavy trading volume of 8133938 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company’s performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally’s Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd3ab0a9025b45ad871d83f9cfab7ec5. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

It opened the trading session at $26.54, the shares rose to $26.69 and dropped to $26.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALLY points out that the company has recorded -23.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, ALLY reached to a volume of 8133938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $30.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $35 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $33, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ALLY stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 28 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.76, while it was recorded at 25.41 for the last single week of trading, and 33.35 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.76. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $7,098 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,384,251, which is approximately -5.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 30,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $786.0 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $702.07 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 13,918,904 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 24,975,357 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 232,024,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,918,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,560,954 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,911,822 shares during the same period.