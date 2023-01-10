Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Is Currently 22.86 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] traded at a high on 01/09/23, posting a 22.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Agrify Announces Closing of $8.7 Million Public Offering.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The shares of common stock (or Pre-Funded Warrants) and the accompanying Common Warrants were issued separately but were purchased together in the Offering. The combined public offering price for each share of common stock and accompanying two Common Warrants was $0.65, and the combined offering price for each Pre-Funded Warrant and accompanying two Common Warrants was $0.649, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock and accompanying two Common Warrants, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each Pre-Funded Warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were approximately $8.7 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Agrify, and assuming no exercise of the Common Warrants. Total shares outstanding after the Offering were 20,740,977. All securities sold in the Offering were sold by the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20302432 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agrify Corporation stands at 20.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.40%.

The market cap for AGFY stock reached $3.81 million, with 8.86 million shares outstanding and 6.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 20302432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has AGFY stock performed recently?

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.13. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -53.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8883, while it was recorded at 0.3642 for the last single week of trading, and 14.5127 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agrify Corporation [AGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.55 and a Gross Margin at +6.56. Agrify Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.85.

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 110,432, which is approximately -35.342% of the company’s market cap and around 27.74% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 99,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in AGFY stocks shares; and UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., currently with $32000.0 in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly -0.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agrify Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 74,156 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 338,049 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 109,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,060 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 235,615 shares during the same period.