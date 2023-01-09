why The Boeing Company [BA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $201.04

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] closed the trading session at $213.00 on 01/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $203.55, while the highest price level was $213.04. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Boeing to Release Fourth-Quarter Results on January 25th.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, January 25th.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.82 percent and weekly performance of 12.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, BA reached to a volume of 11256435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $201.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BA stock. On July 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 150 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.75. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.60 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.55, while it was recorded at 201.50 for the last single week of trading, and 157.08 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72,594 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.58 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.9 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 837 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,371,721 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 17,434,529 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 304,008,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,815,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,864 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 5,817,008 shares during the same period.