why Ford Motor Company [F] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.47

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] gained 2.69% on the last trading session, reaching $12.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2023 that New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces its Five Corporate Interviews for this Week’s Broadcast, Saturday, January 7, 2023, Airing 3:30 PM ET.

Ford Motor Company represents 4.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.25 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $12.10 to $12.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.31M shares, F reached a trading volume of 53089144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 59.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 12.03 for the last single week of trading, and 13.61 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $25,399 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 332,380,925, which is approximately 1.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 258,322,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.14 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 931 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 150,868,808 shares. Additionally, 591 investors decreased positions by around 162,374,544 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 1,705,741,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,018,984,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,369,114 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 35,358,873 shares during the same period.