Wedbush lifts Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] loss -61.45% on the last trading session, reaching $4.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Fate Therapeutics Announces Termination of Collaboration Agreement with Janssen, Pipeline Prioritization, Next-Generation Programs, and Key 2023 Initiatives.

Ended 2022 with Approximately $475 Million in Cash, Cash Equivalents & Receivables; 3-year Operational Runway Provided through Pipeline Prioritization and Expense Reduction.

Advancing Second-generation CD19-targeted CAR NK Cell Program with Five Novel Synthetic Controls Designed to Increase Potency, Extend Functional Persistence, and Reduce Patient Conditioning for Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies and Severe Autoimmune Disorders; IND Submission Planned in Mid-2023 for NHL in Combination with CD20-targeted mAb; FT596 Product Candidate to be Discontinued.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. represents 97.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.07 billion with the latest information. FATE stock price has been found in the range of $4.02 to $4.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, FATE reached a trading volume of 33570120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $46 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $107 to $5.30, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on FATE stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FATE shares from 71 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for FATE stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.60. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by -77.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.21 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading, and 25.26 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -388.56 and a Gross Margin at +89.52. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -379.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.48.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

There are presently around $459 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,655,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.42 million in FATE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $34.9 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly -0.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 5,718,533 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 7,441,762 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 95,048,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,208,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,450,633 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 703,142 shares during the same period.