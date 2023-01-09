Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] price surged by 3.33 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Uber Partners with Meijer to Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across Midwest.

Shoppers across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky can access same-day delivery on their favorite grocery items, including fresh produce, prepared meals and more through Uber Eats.

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its new partnership with privately-owned Meijer to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the Midwest, and solidifying Uber Eats’ national expansion of grocery selection for consumers across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

A sum of 19443752 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.54M shares. Uber Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $26.54 and dropped to a low of $25.40 until finishing in the latest session at $26.40.

The one-year UBER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.71. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $46.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On May 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 100.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.27, while it was recorded at 25.59 for the last single week of trading, and 27.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,136 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 163,847,177, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,536,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.84 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 35.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 167,144,696 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 146,479,171 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 1,130,924,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,444,548,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,906,467 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 23,565,290 shares during the same period.