Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is 7.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] gained 1.18% on the last trading session, reaching $42.19 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Get the Razer Edge 5G — only from Verizon — starting Jan. 26 and get on the cutting-edge of gaming.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Introducing the ultimate Android gaming handheld. The 5G gaming era begins now!.

Verizon Communications Inc. represents 4.20 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $175.13 billion with the latest information. VZ stock price has been found in the range of $41.88 to $42.578.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.17M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 26010388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $41 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 48.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for VZ stock

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.91 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.18, while it was recorded at 40.91 for the last single week of trading, and 44.42 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $109,197 million, or 63.80% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,590,768, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 319,233,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.47 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.96 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,319 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 108,657,455 shares. Additionally, 1,543 investors decreased positions by around 154,190,910 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 2,325,374,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,588,222,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,765,546 shares, while 273 institutional investors sold positions of 22,618,965 shares during the same period.