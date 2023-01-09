UBS slashes price target on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] – find out why.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.54%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that FuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

Over the last 12 months, FCEL stock dropped by -46.80%. The one-year FuelCell Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.84. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 405.64 million shares outstanding and 405.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.65M shares, FCEL stock reached a trading volume of 10855199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $3.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.78 and a Gross Margin at -21.30. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

FCEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $493 million, or 44.90% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,231,611, which is approximately -0.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,242,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.91 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30.73 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 17,928,473 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 9,420,651 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 146,744,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,093,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,809,830 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 780,268 shares during the same period.