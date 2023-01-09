Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is 7.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] price surged by 6.52 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Contract Awards and Extensions Totaling $488 Million.

Deepwater Invictus, an ultra-deepwater drillship, was awarded a new three-well contract with an estimated 100-day duration in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an independent operator. The contract contributes an estimated $43 million in backlog and is expected to commence in direct continuation of the rig’s current program.

A sum of 31208204 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.59M shares. Transocean Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.00 and dropped to a low of $4.62 until finishing in the latest session at $4.90.

The one-year RIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.73. The average equity rating for RIG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $5.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 43.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 26.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.86 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

RIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,938 million, or 56.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,315,980, which is approximately 9.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,953,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.07 million in RIG stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $135.72 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 19.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 50,464,956 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 35,305,967 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 309,764,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,535,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,924,092 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643,797 shares during the same period.