Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Is Currently 13.58 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] price surged by 13.58 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Appoints Zeil Rosenberg, M.D., M.P.H., as Executive Vice President, Medical for Infectious Disease Programs.

Dr. Rosenberg Will Lead Clinical Development of Tonix’s Vaccine and Antiviral Programs.

The one-year TNXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.12. The average equity rating for TNXP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $36.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

TNXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.10. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 74.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.16 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4134, while it was recorded at 0.5256 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9405 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.50% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,879,137, which is approximately 192.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 933,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.58 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 17.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 2,560,774 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,309,450 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,705,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,575,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 599,763 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,168 shares during the same period.