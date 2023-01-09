The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $115

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] gained 2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $93.92 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results via Webcast.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on February 8, 2023.

The Walt Disney Company represents 1.82 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $167.62 billion with the latest information. DIS stock price has been found in the range of $91.3211 to $94.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 9828145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $125.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $145, while Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 165 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 157.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DIS stock

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.43, while it was recorded at 90.73 for the last single week of trading, and 105.49 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 23.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $107,627 million, or 65.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,962,415, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,751,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.87 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.57 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,468 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 70,907,616 shares. Additionally, 1,344 investors decreased positions by around 44,701,402 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 1,030,331,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,940,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,724,493 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 10,595,442 shares during the same period.