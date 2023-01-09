Susquehanna slashes price target on Infosys Limited [INFY] – find out why.

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $17.81. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Infosys Compaz Collaborates with Singapore’s StarHub for their IT Transformation Journey.

Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys and Temasek, will enhance StarHub’s operations transformation and service experience using Infosys Cobalt.

Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Temasek, today announced a collaboration with Singapore-based communications, entertainment and digital services provider StarHub, to enable their IT transformation, while strengthening their technology operations, service management and cybersecurity. Through this engagement, Infosys Compaz will boost the quality, performance, availability, responsiveness, and cost efficiency of StarHub’s foundational technology platform, while improving customer satisfaction and minimizing cyber risks.

Infosys Limited stock has also loss -2.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INFY stock has inclined by 1.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.56% and lost -1.11% year-on date.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $74.89 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 3.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 8915593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 88.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

INFY stock trade performance evaluation

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.84, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 19.23 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,570 million, or 14.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 77,701,774, which is approximately 1.337% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,713,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.44 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $459.0 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 49,900,971 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 60,322,903 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 427,097,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,321,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,348,494 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,414,562 shares during the same period.