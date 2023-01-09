SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain 0.22% so far this year. What now?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a low on 01/06/23, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.62. The company report on January 4, 2023 that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2022 & Full Year 2022 Results.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31589482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 5.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.42%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $4.30 billion, with 916.76 million shares outstanding and 870.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.07M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 31589482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.46.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $1,473 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,808,733, which is approximately 7.822% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,679,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.36 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $143.93 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 46,432,976 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 127,036,407 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 145,341,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,810,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,270,124 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 100,277,739 shares during the same period.