Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Block Inc. [SQ] – find out why.

Block Inc. [NYSE: SQ] jumped around 4.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $68.99 at the close of the session, up 6.61%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Square and Afterpay Sellers See More Than 61M Transactions During Black Friday / Cyber Monday Shopping Weekend.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Square Payroll labor data shows a 19% increase in holiday staffing, with employees clocking 3.8M labor hours across the shopping weekend.

Over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, Square and Afterpay sellers saw more than 61M transactions as consumers globally kicked off the holiday shopping season. For a detailed look, view our complete Black Friday / Cyber Monday Results. Square and Afterpay’s Festive Forecast report indicated that nearly 80% of consumers intend to spend the same if not more compared to last year, signaling that sellers should continue to prepare for buyer demand during the holidays.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.01M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 15529608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Block Inc. [SQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $89.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Block Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Block Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQ stock. On September 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SQ shares from 125 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Block Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 262.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has SQ stock performed recently?

Block Inc. [SQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.65. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Block Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.67, while it was recorded at 65.50 for the last single week of trading, and 76.55 for the last 200 days.

Block Inc. [SQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Block Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.60 and a Gross Margin at +24.39. Block Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40.

Block Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Block Inc. [SQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Block Inc. go to 15.16%.

Insider trade positions for Block Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $24,800 million, or 67.50% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,781,540, which is approximately 3.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,500,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in SQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.59 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly -16.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Block Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Block Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 36,536,291 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 59,206,903 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 263,724,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,467,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,741,780 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 4,101,880 shares during the same period.